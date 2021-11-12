Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) PT Raised to C$20.00 at Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AQN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.68. 1,490,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,372. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$17.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$648.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$548.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

