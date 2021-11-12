Algorand (ALGO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.48 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00003257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $12.98 billion and $1.48 billion worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.13 or 0.00135024 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.95 or 0.00515677 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00017372 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00079344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008783 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001477 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,709,399,412 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,888,830 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

