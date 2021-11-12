Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Price Target Raised to C$3.75 at Scotiabank

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

ALYA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:ALYA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,251. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $159.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alithya Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,111,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,353 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 960,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 62.6% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

