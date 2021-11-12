Alpaca Finance Hits One Day Volume of $13.09 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $110.82 million and approximately $13.09 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001228 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 68,638,906.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79799577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00071702 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00072327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00098760 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.29 or 0.07222357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,793.35 or 1.00110731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.