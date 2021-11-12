Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue Sells 1,989 Shares

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $84,373.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $46,983.08.

On Friday, September 10th, Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $42,715.96.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $45.61. 467,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,299. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

