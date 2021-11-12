Alpha Coin (APC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22,402.52

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $22,402.52 and $2.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,985.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $667.57 or 0.01043318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.35 or 0.00269358 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.00260424 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003288 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.