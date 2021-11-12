Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 899,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,389 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Alphabet worth $2,253,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $2,938.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,020.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,843.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,665.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total transaction of $37,923,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $37,923,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,860 shares of company stock worth $489,595,748. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

