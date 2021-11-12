Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Alphatec posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Alphatec stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.18. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,979 shares of company stock valued at $104,036. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,228,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 142,612 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 496.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 951,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after buying an additional 791,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

