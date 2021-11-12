Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at Scotiabank

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.49. 21,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,169. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUSF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,022,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,876,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

