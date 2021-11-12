Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given a C$20.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) received a C$20.00 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 target price (down previously from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Laurentian cut shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.25.

Altius Minerals stock traded up C$1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$16.95. The company had a trading volume of 246,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,395. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$10.45 and a 52 week high of C$19.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.73. The firm has a market cap of C$701.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,388.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

