Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

ALS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 target price (down previously from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Laurentian downgraded Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.25.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

ALS stock traded up C$1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$16.95. The company had a trading volume of 246,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,395. The company has a market capitalization of C$701.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,388.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.73. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$10.45 and a 1-year high of C$19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.