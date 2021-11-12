Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASGTF. TD Securities initiated coverage on Altus Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Altus Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

OTCMKTS ASGTF remained flat at $$52.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. Altus Group has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

