Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$78.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price (up previously from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.80.

Shares of AIF traded up C$3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$68.04. 146,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.15. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$47.10 and a 52-week high of C$70.39. The company has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$173.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.1600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

