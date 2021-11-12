Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$72.50 at Cormark

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$68.00 to C$72.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target (up previously from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.80.

Altus Group stock traded up C$3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$68.04. The company had a trading volume of 146,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.15. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$47.10 and a 12 month high of C$70.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 87.45.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$173.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 2.1600002 EPS for the current year.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

