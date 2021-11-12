Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $14.04

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $13.65. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 1,700 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.84.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

