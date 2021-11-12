Amadeus IT Group (AMADY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS: AMADY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/9/2021 – Amadeus IT Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/8/2021 – Amadeus IT Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/8/2021 – Amadeus IT Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/8/2021 – Amadeus IT Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/13/2021 – Amadeus IT Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

10/8/2021 – Amadeus IT Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/4/2021 – Amadeus IT Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.00. 90,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,567. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.26 and a beta of 1.30. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. has a 1-year low of $58.34 and a 1-year high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.