Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,252 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.27.

Shares of PODD opened at $314.62 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of -699.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.