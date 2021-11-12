Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,442 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $201,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $208,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MRTX opened at $143.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.78. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.46 and a 12 month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.09.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.