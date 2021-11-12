Amalgamated Bank Acquires 18,697 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 445.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 699,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 157,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

B opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

