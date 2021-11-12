Amalgamated Bank Acquires 87,003 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 451.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,263 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,003 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of First BanCorp. worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 31.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 988,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 233,972 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 285.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 711,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 527,351 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 45.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBP opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

