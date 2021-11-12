Amalgamated Bank Acquires 9,668 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 239.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRLB. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 14.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSE PRLB opened at $58.33 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.54 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.14. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

