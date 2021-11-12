Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of WW International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WW International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 70,032 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in WW International by 3.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in WW International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WW International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in WW International by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82. WW International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.77 million. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

