Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 23,237 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $830,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,358,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,640,000 after buying an additional 48,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $173.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 0.13. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $189.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.90.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 32.11% and a negative net margin of 226.01%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XLRN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.40.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

