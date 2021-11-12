Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 371.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,028 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 162,056 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDRX. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

