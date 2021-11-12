Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 5,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $173.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.97. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.83 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

