Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,449 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 52.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

