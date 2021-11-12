Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Gentherm worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gentherm by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $84.95 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.66.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.