Amalgamated Bank Buys 17,320 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 452.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $412,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $389,740.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,333. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MATX opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $94.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.98.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

