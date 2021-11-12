Amalgamated Bank Buys 23,641 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,641 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Federal Signal worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 276,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,271,000 after acquiring an additional 268,426 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSS stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $48.51.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

