Amalgamated Bank Buys 5,533 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,536 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,298,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,126,000 after acquiring an additional 125,354 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fastly by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLY stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $122.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

In other Fastly news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $226,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

