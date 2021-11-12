Amalgamated Bank Buys 68,468 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 500.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,468 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SITC. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 44.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 26.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 44,742 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,457 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 76.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 96,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 41,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,271,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 63,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SITC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Shares of SITC opened at $16.78 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.01%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

