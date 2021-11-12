Amalgamated Bank Buys 8,228 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Shares of DNLI opened at $51.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.88 and a beta of 1.78. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.75.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,285 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $113,267.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $86,132.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

