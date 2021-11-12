Amalgamated Bank Buys 8,991 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.98 and a beta of 1.10. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESE. Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

