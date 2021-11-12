Amalgamated Bank Buys New Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,027 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SM. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 31.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SM Energy by 81.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after buying an additional 1,327,822 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 33.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

Shares of SM stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 5.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $38.25.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.41%.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

