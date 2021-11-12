Amalgamated Bank Buys Shares of 19,612 Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Greif by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,130,000 after acquiring an additional 157,246 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,938,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 31,405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Greif by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Greif by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 20,172 shares during the period. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEF opened at $70.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.94.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

GEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

