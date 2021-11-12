Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Morningstar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 12.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Morningstar by 65.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Morningstar by 49.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $314.90 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.41 and a fifty-two week high of $323.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,269,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,460,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,964,730.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,617 shares of company stock valued at $52,978,766. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

