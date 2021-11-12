Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 335.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 212.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 27,844 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 114.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 155.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 139,949 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of PBH opened at $63.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

