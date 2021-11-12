Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 36.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,425,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,854 shares of company stock worth $39,882,052. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $215.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.86.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

