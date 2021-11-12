Amalgamated Bank Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,129.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Shares of RARE opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.70. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.30.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.