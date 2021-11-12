Amalgamated Bank Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,923 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,102,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,475 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 214,794 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,684,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,177 shares of company stock worth $2,028,505. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $47.95 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.