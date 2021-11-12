Amalgamated Bank Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 442.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,006,000 after buying an additional 112,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,521,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,735,000 after purchasing an additional 62,975 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 44.3% in the second quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,481,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 455,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 49.4% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,479,000 after purchasing an additional 479,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of GDOT opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.17. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $61.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,594 shares of company stock worth $506,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.