Amalgamated Bank Has $1.29 Million Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 437.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44,346 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Rambus worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,851,000 after purchasing an additional 498,329 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 10.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at about $5,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.