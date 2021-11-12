Amalgamated Bank Has $1.31 Million Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 343,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,818,000 after acquiring an additional 43,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 338.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 116,185 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,453,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,593,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,031,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $56.49 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.12.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

