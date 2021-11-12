Amalgamated Bank Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 321.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of Forward Air worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Forward Air by 92.2% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 380.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $1,441,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air stock opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.19. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $108.64.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWRD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.