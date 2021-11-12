Amalgamated Bank Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 165.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,967 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CommScope by 46.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CommScope by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the second quarter worth $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CommScope in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 65,384 shares of company stock worth $639,794. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CommScope stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.12.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

