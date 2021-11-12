Amalgamated Bank Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,874 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,633,000 after buying an additional 145,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,622,000 after buying an additional 982,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Covetrus by 19.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,909,000 after purchasing an additional 738,040 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Covetrus by 6.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,042,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,144,000 after purchasing an additional 116,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Covetrus by 1.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,214,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $17.58 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

