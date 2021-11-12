Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 241.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 407.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHEN shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

