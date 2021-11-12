Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,161 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of Vericel worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,800. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $42.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.57 and a beta of 1.95. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.