Amalgamated Bank Invests $1.20 Million in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software stock opened at $182.13 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $189.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.16. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.79 and a beta of 2.81.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $4,154,749.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,224,416 shares of company stock worth $161,116,989 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

