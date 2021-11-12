Amalgamated Bank Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $581,886,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,722,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,627,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,790,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,808,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

